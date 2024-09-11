Bill Gates, advocates for digital ID systems to monitor "systems & behaviors" as a way to tackle the spread of "misinformation."





"The U.S. is a tough one because we have the notion of the First Amendment. And so what are the exceptions?...I do think over time...you're going to want to be in an environment where the people are truly identified...We're going to have to have systems and behaviors that we're more aware of who says that, who created this?"



