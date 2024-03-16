Truth, Science and Spirit Episode 8 Transhumanistic Warfare – Conversation with Elana Freeland





Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

22 days ago

Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons. She is the Author of several books, including Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, under and Ionized Sky and most recently Geoengineered Transhumanism – How the Environment has been weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetism & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology. To find more about her work: Elana Freeland website



In this interview, we discuss the national security surveillance state and how the infrastructure of control are the geoengineering programs linked with the fusion of humans with synthetic biology. We discuss MK Ultra mind control, the soul and the spirit of humanity and the unique opportunity the adversity of Armageddon provides for the spiritual warriors to rise.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” (www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/

Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement https://nationalarm.org/board/.

She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/





