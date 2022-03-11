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Vaxxine Nano Particles
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1227 views • March 11, 2022
The Nanotech is on the pcr test swab please do not be deceived they do NOT want what's best for US!!

Theragrippers
Gastrointestinal-resident, shape-changing microdevices for extended drug delivery

https://phys.org/news/2020-11-gastrointestinal-resident-shape-changing-microdevices-drug-delivery.html

GRAPHENE, MICROTECHNOLOGY, AND MORGELLONS IN PFIZER GENE SHOT

https://rumble.com/vu8dl1-graphene-microtechnology-and-morgellons-in-pfizer-gene-shot.html

Supercoiling Muscles

https://rumble.com/vtlmeq-supercoiling-muscles.html

Microbial Fibers- Morgellons?

https://rumble.com/vtkmq0-microbial-fibers-morgellons.html

Electrically conductive bacterial nanowires produced by Shewanella oneidensisstrain MR-1and other microorganisms

USC scientists uncover the secret of 'electric bacteria'

https://archive.kpcc.org/news/2014/08/18/46069/usc-scientists-uncover-the-secret-of-electric-bact/

Scientists have studied the mechanism of “feeding” of bacteria by electrons

https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-have-studied-the-mechanism-of-feeding-of-bacteria-by-electrons.html

Electrically Conductive Bacterial Nanowires Produced by Shewanella oneidensis Strain MR-1 and Other Microorganisms

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Dwayne-Elias/publication/6937256_Electrically_Conductive_Bacterial_Nanowires_Produced_by_Shewanella_oneidensis_Strain_MR-1_and_Other_Microorganisms/links/0fcfd513e12904149c000000/Electrically-Conductive-Bacterial-Nanowires-Produced-by-Shewanella-oneidensis-Strain-MR-1-and-Other-Microorganisms.pdf

Bacterial nanowires are really wires, not hairs

https://www.pnnl.gov/news/release.aspx?id=1068

Shewanella algae - A Novel Organism Causing Bacteremia:

Tuning Surface Topographies on Biomaterials to Control Bacterial Infection

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7592632/pdf/cureus-0012-00000010676.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Growth-of-Shewanella-oneidensis-MR-1-cells-on-patterned-Si-nanowire-arrays-a-SEM-image_fig1_343241590/download

An antibacterial platform based on controllable electro-mechanical interactions at the materials/bacteria interface

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/356513701_An_antibacterial_platform_based_on_controllable_electro-mechanical_interactions_at_the_materialsbacteria_interface/fulltext/619f57d243dedf033a7c5aa1/An-antibacterial-platform-based-on-controllable-electro-mechanical-interactions-at-the-materials-bacteria-interface.pdf

Micropatterning Techniques to Control Cell–Biomaterial Interface for Cardiac Tissue Engineering

https://kharaziha.iut.ac.ir/micropatterning-techniques-control-cell%E2%80%93biomaterial-interface-cardiac-tissue-engineering

https://www.crcpress.com/Cell-and-Material-Interface-Advances-in-Tissue-Engineering-Biosensor/Vrana/p/book/9781482256123

Cell and Material Interface Advances in Tissue Engineering, Biosensor, Implant, and Imaging Technologies

https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.1201/b19012/cell-material-interface-nihal-engin-vrana

Introduction to Smart EHealth and ECare Technologies

https://s3-sa-east-1.amazonaws.com/asdisal/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/05082505/Smart-eHealth-eCare-Technologies-2017-Asdisal.pdf

Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41413-021-00167-9.pdf

Electrospun Micro and Nanofibrous Membrane for Tissue Engineering

https://embracingtheredqueen.com/ebook/electrospun-micro-and-nanofibrous-membrane-for-tissue-engineering

CNN REPORT in 1985 Admitting EMF's + 60ghz 5G IS A WEAPON!

https://rumble.com/vtkcu5-cnn-report-in-1985-admitting-emfs-60ghz-5g-is-a-weapon.html

US PATENT 3773049:
Apparatus For The Treatment Of Neuropsychic And Somatic Diseases With Heat, Light, Sound And Vhf Electromagnetic Radiation

https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/lidamachine-nessie.htm

MILITARY USE OF MIND CONTROL WEAPONS

https://www.transformation.dk/www.raven1.net/mcf/ssss.htm

US government accidentally sends a strange conspiracy theory file describing 'remote mind control' and 'forced memory blanking'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5638069/Government-accidentally-sends-strange-conspiracy-theory-file-describing-remote-mind-control.html

original link by etemplet

https://rumble.com/ve2tcz-vaccine-nano-particles.html

Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksmorgellonsquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidgraphene oxide
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