© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why the God of the Bible? Isn’t Christianity a Copycat religion?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • January 27, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Va'era portion.
Other videos cited:
Software Engineering and Atheism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAP-GxEDeM8
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 7:10-13, 20, 22; 8:6-8, 17-19
Other Sources:
Parallels between Christianity and ancient Pagan religions - http://www.religioustolerance.org/chr_jcpa1.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aion_(deity)
https://riordan.fandom.com/wiki/Delos
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irenaeus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Martyr
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tertullian
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/serpents-and-snakes/
https://steemitimages.com/640x0/https://media.freebibleimages.org/stories/FB_Moses_Pharaoh/overview_images/013-moses-pharaoh.jpg?1457340655
http://www.kjv-bible-verses.com/10-plagues-of-egypt.html
http://www.freebibleimages.org/illustrations/moses-plagues-1/
Is Christianity Unique, or a Copycat Religion? Posted May 3, 2018 by Sheri Bell
https://www.josh.org/copycat-religion-christianity/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mithraism
https://www.avemariapress.com/engagingfaith/2010/12/assign-following-comparison-of-accounts/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus
http://forums.familyfriendpoems.com/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=46236
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
Software Engineering and Atheism - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAP-GxEDeM8
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 7:10-13, 20, 22; 8:6-8, 17-19
Other Sources:
Parallels between Christianity and ancient Pagan religions - http://www.religioustolerance.org/chr_jcpa1.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aion_(deity)
https://riordan.fandom.com/wiki/Delos
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irenaeus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Martyr
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tertullian
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/serpents-and-snakes/
https://steemitimages.com/640x0/https://media.freebibleimages.org/stories/FB_Moses_Pharaoh/overview_images/013-moses-pharaoh.jpg?1457340655
http://www.kjv-bible-verses.com/10-plagues-of-egypt.html
http://www.freebibleimages.org/illustrations/moses-plagues-1/
Is Christianity Unique, or a Copycat Religion? Posted May 3, 2018 by Sheri Bell
https://www.josh.org/copycat-religion-christianity/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mithraism
https://www.avemariapress.com/engagingfaith/2010/12/assign-following-comparison-of-accounts/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus
http://forums.familyfriendpoems.com/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=46236
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.