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Ascension and the 3D/5D Hybrid State
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85 views • March 16, 2021
The controllers are desperately trying to lock society down towards restriction and control. However energy workers are channelling energy through the field to bring light in. The controllers will not get everything their way!
By International Spiritual Facilitator, "Open"
Visit: https://www.Openhandweb.org
By International Spiritual Facilitator, "Open"
Visit: https://www.Openhandweb.org
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