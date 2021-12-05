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⁣An Impolite Message To Those Who Got The Covid "Vaccine"
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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10064 views • December 05, 2021
⁣An Impolite Message To Those Who Got The Covid "Vaccine"
- [By Walter Gelles] (November 24, 2021)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/no_author/an-impolite-message-to-those-who-got-the-covid-vaccine/

The preceding “Executive Summary” closely follows and frequently paraphrases the narrative provided in the excellent video below:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=95746

Wake up, you idiots! If you willingly got the genetic-modification treatment known as the COVID-19 “vaccine” (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, etc.), you were tricked into injecting a harmful, dangerous, unapproved, and often lethal product into your body. A wholly unnecessary product that does not protect you, does not provide immunity or prevent transmission of the virus—but does wreck your immune system, damages your organs, causes blood clots and internal inflammation, and renders you more susceptible to many diseases, including cancer.

Because you took the “vaccine”, your body is manufacturing millions or billions of spike proteins. The spike protein is toxic, pathogenic (disease-causing), and coagulatory (it causes blood clots). These synthetic spike proteins made by your cells are supposedly identical to the spike protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as determined by computer modeling of genetic fragments supplied to the U.S. from Chinese laboratories controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

That’s what your body is producing by the millions or billions, confusing the hell out of your immune system, weakening its ability to make essential helper T cells and CD8 cells which ward off other viruses and diseases.


“COVID-19 and the PCR Test — No Pandemic, Only Junk Data!” https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-pcr-test-no-pandemic-only-junk-data/5746038junk

AN OPEN LETTER: America Must Rise Up — A Declaration for ReFounding America Now. Peter R. Breggin MD, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Ginger R. Breggin, Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD, Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=95648

Keep Complying, Idiots. Paul Joseph Watson (video) https://summit.news/2021/11/18/keep-complying-idiots

Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm

**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/

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