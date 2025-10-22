⚡️Insane Precision! High-Voltage Lineman Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Up close with the professionals! Watch as skilled linemen perform critical maintenance high atop utility poles. This video showcases the intricate work of splicing high-voltage power lines and securing insulators—a job requiring extreme precision, specialized tools, and dedication to electrical safety.
Linemen are the backbone of the power grid! Witness the dangerous and essential trade that keeps electricity flowing.
👍 Like and Subscribe if you respect the work of these skilled tradesmen!