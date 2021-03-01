BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Israeli Mossad And Anti-Defamation League Connections To The Assassination Of Martin Luther King
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
81 views • March 01, 2021
During the October 7, 2010 edition of the “Piper Report,” the late author and investigative journalist Michael Collins Piper discussed the connections between the Mossad and the Anti-Defamation League to the assassination of Martin Luther King — a subject that very few researchers have ever dared to broach. In fact, as Piper points out, even James Earl Ray himself was hesitant to directly discuss these connections — connections that were factual and irrefutable.

Here we present our transcription of Piper’s comments — the only transcription as far as we know — and well worth preserving. The audio recording of Piper’s comments can be found following the transcription below.

Michael Collins Piper:

Back in 1994 when my book Final Judgment on the Kennedy assassination was first released, there were a lot of people who attacked me — and I’m not talking about the Jews. I understand why the Jews, and the Israelis, and the friends of Israel would attack this book — because, of course, it contends that Israeli Intelligence performed perhaps the pre-eminent role behind the scenes in orchestrating the Kennedy assassination — because of JFK’s obstinate refusal to support Israel’s drive for nuclear weapons, which all authoritative sources will tell you is the cornerstone of Israel’s geopolitical and military policies.

But I was amazed at the number of people who — people in the White Nationalist and White Separatist Movements — who attacked the book because it implied that there was something good about John F. Kennedy. They said, “Well, how could Piper write this book. He’s rehabilitating the Kennedys. He’s saying nice things about the Kennedys — and the Kennedys were Liberals. Dontcha know the Kennedys were Liberals? How could you write something like this?” Completely disregarding the bigger reality.

It was very much the same thing when I wrote a number of articles for the American Free Press and The Spotlight about the Martin Luther King assassination. I was again attacked because people were saying, “Don’t you know that Martin Luther King communist? Why would the Mossad want to kill Martin Luther King? Why would the Jews want Martin Luther King out of the way?” I was just presenting some anomalous facts — facts, folks — that had appeared in a variety of literature, which just had never been noticed.

I just want to run a few things by you in regards to the assassination of Martin Luther King — that I pointed out in Final Judgement — in a question and answer section of the book.

Now we all recall that James Earl Ray had a handler named “Raoul” — well, even William Pepper in his book An Act Of State, which outlines a high-level conspiracy to kill Martin Luther King, has drawn connections between Jack Ruby — who killed Lee Harvey Oswald — and James Earl Ray’s handler, Raoul. Now these links [between the two] go back to 1963 at which time both Jack Ruby and Raoul were involved in an arms smuggling operation that was linked to Israel’s Mossad — it involved the theft of armaments from American military bases that were then being channeled off to Israel…

That is a Mossad connection any way you cut it.

Here is something remarkably interesting — William Pepper, in his earlier book on the King assassination, Orders To Kill, described his inquiries into the background of this Canadian fellow, Eric Galt, whose identity James Earl Ray adopted during part of his wide-ranging travels. Continued https://christiansfortruth.com/the-israeli-mossad-and-anti-defamation-league-connections-to-the-assassination-of-martin-luther-king/

Source : https://christiansfortruth.com/the-israeli-mossad-and-anti-defamation-league-connections-to-the-assassination-of-martin-luther-king/
Keywords
mossadadlmlkmartin luther king
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates Warns of &#8220;Grim&#8221; Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Bill Gates Warns of “Grim” Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Chase Codewell
Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Chase Codewell
EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

Edison Reed
Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Lance D Johnson
Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Douglas Harrington
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy