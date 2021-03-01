The Israeli Mossad And Anti-Defamation League Connections To The Assassination Of Martin Luther King

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Here we present our transcription of Piper’s comments — the only transcription as far as we know — and well worth preserving. The audio recording of Piper’s comments can be found following the transcription below.
Michael Collins Piper:
Back in 1994 when my book Final Judgment on the Kennedy assassination was first released, there were a lot of people who attacked me — and I’m not talking about the Jews. I understand why the Jews, and the Israelis, and the friends of Israel would attack this book — because, of course, it contends that Israeli Intelligence performed perhaps the pre-eminent role behind the scenes in orchestrating the Kennedy assassination — because of JFK’s obstinate refusal to support Israel’s drive for nuclear weapons, which all authoritative sources will tell you is the cornerstone of Israel’s geopolitical and military policies.
But I was amazed at the number of people who — people in the White Nationalist and White Separatist Movements — who attacked the book because it implied that there was something good about John F. Kennedy. They said, “Well, how could Piper write this book. He’s rehabilitating the Kennedys. He’s saying nice things about the Kennedys — and the Kennedys were Liberals. Dontcha know the Kennedys were Liberals? How could you write something like this?” Completely disregarding the bigger reality.
It was very much the same thing when I wrote a number of articles for the American Free Press and The Spotlight about the Martin Luther King assassination. I was again attacked because people were saying, “Don’t you know that Martin Luther King communist? Why would the Mossad want to kill Martin Luther King? Why would the Jews want Martin Luther King out of the way?” I was just presenting some anomalous facts — facts, folks — that had appeared in a variety of literature, which just had never been noticed.
I just want to run a few things by you in regards to the assassination of Martin Luther King — that I pointed out in Final Judgement — in a question and answer section of the book.
Now we all recall that James Earl Ray had a handler named “Raoul” — well, even William Pepper in his book An Act Of State, which outlines a high-level conspiracy to kill Martin Luther King, has drawn connections between Jack Ruby — who killed Lee Harvey Oswald — and James Earl Ray’s handler, Raoul. Now these links [between the two] go back to 1963 at which time both Jack Ruby and Raoul were involved in an arms smuggling operation that was linked to Israel’s Mossad — it involved the theft of armaments from American military bases that were then being channeled off to Israel…
That is a Mossad connection any way you cut it.
Here is something remarkably interesting — William Pepper, in his earlier book on the King assassination, Orders To Kill, described his inquiries into the background of this Canadian fellow, Eric Galt, whose identity James Earl Ray adopted during part of his wide-ranging travels. Continued https://christiansfortruth.com/the-israeli-mossad-and-anti-defamation-league-connections-to-the-assassination-of-martin-luther-king/
Source : https://christiansfortruth.com/the-israeli-mossad-and-anti-defamation-league-connections-to-the-assassination-of-martin-luther-king/