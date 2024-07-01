SECURING THE REALM - AMERICAN PROPHESY OR ZIONIST CONSPIRACY? | THE KANDARI CHRONICLES

Ever wondered how US policy towards the Middle East reflects Israel's interests? This video dives deep into the intricate web of lobbying, political influence, and strategic alliances that shapes an integrated Israeli - US foreign policy on the region. The video showcases and analyses a report, A Clean Break, generated by a Washington DC based Israeli think tank full of Zionist American Neoconservatives, and how its intentions led in laying the foundations for implemented strategies of the then new Israeli Prime Minister at the time, Benjamin Netanyahu. Witness how the listed proposals within the report have come to light and life, and now shape a significant part of Middle Eastern history and reality.

A CLEAN BREAK FULL DOCUMENT:

https://www.dougfeith.com/docs/Clean_Break.pdf





