BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Truth Bombs: 'Federal Reserve’, Banking Cartel's real reason for being - G. Edward Griffin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1300 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 1 day ago

💥 Investigator drops TRUTH BOMBS about Federal Reserve’ real reason for being

“They got together, they drew up the regulations for their own industry (to self-regulate their own industry is what cartels do), and then they sent it to Congress and took off the label at the top that said ‘banking cartel’, they erased that and said ‘Federal Reserve Act’,” G. Edward Griffin said, recalling the Fed’s 1913 origin story.

Crucially, even though the Fed is not a US government agency, “you go to prison” if you “don’t obey the rules that they set down for their own industry,” the observer stressed.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy