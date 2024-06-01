RT News June 1, 2024 2PM GMT

June 1, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Moscow says Ukraine's Western backers are direct participants in the war, that's as Biden greenlights the use of NATO weapons to strike deep within Russian territory. Donald Trump claims his court conviction was personally orchestrated by President Biden, in an effort to scupper his re-election bid. We get reaction from the ground. The world's largest democratic exercise enters the final straight with the result of India's weeks long general election due to be revealed on Tuesday.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.