Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RT News June 1, 2024 2PM GMT
June 1, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com




Moscow says Ukraine's Western backers are direct participants in the war, that's as Biden greenlights the use of NATO weapons to strike deep within Russian territory. Donald Trump claims his court conviction was personally orchestrated by President Biden, in an effort to scupper his re-election bid. We get reaction from the ground. The world's largest democratic exercise enters the final straight with the result of India's weeks long general election due to be revealed on Tuesday.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert

