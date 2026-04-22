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Fighting in central Kostyantynivka - Rybars analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Fighting in central Kostyantynivka — Rybar's analysis📝

By the end of March, Russian forces finished pulling reserves up to the front, continuing to infiltrate Kostyantynivka. Fighting is underway in the southern part and on both flanks of the city, the Russian Armed Forces provide support through UAV operators, destroying AFU logistics.

➡️At the end of March, assault troops managed to break through enemy defenses in the south, getting closer to the city center. By April 13, assault troops continued consolidating in the industrial zone near the Megatex plants and metallurgical plant.

➡️A week later, reports came in of AFU infiltration groups present in the Santurinivka neighborhood, which were suppressed by artillery fire. At the same time, to the east, Russian forces conducted a mechanized assault in the vicinity of Stupochky, and also entered the territory of Novodmitrivka, bypassing Kostyantynivka from the right flank.

➡️On the left flank, Russian small assault groups continued clearing isolated positions and trenches in the vicinity of Berestka and Ilyinivka. Assault troops also advance northward from Stepanovka with UAV support.

📌 Consolidation in this sector will allow forming a stable bridgehead for attacks on AFU positions in Kostyantynivka from the west. At the same time, both sides are forced to act cautiously due to the abundance of drones in the sky, increasingly relying on ground drones to ensure logistics.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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