PROTEST DANCE PARTY MARATHON

the Indiang penetratis teachi the tears - we chisn's temicate ne record be written with sincerity and care, and with pr metaphysic of Last Things, e Chaldea - and agure of a figure del spreae about 700 B.C. in the prEinstein: ed in the far future, indefinited out there History, that which travels the macrocosm of space and time, lives in-h' or as it is the poside words like an ectoplasmic hermit crab in a stolen shell. Words in The universe is thus progressing toward an ultimllinated ef When the — the turn live inside us, too, like more hermit crabs, protecting themselves technically defined, a condition of 'maximububble thaow all the up its from discovery of their secret, and words live outside us, freeranging in universe reaches this state some billions of ys exasperat mperature. our culture like viruses waiting for an appropriate host. This function processes of nature will cease. All space will be a distributede of shas been deeply investigated by W.S. Burroughs in literature and, to a No energy can be used because all of it will bswamps, an—nothing nna, tlesser extent, through tape, film and collage works earlier in his career. through the cosmos. There will be no light, no li At Orsee to an end rned, However, looking back, this first layer and its direct symbiotic rela-but perpetual and irrevocable stagnation. Time it was concemeasure ofe Sigtionship with all interpretations of control and all the interactions For entropy points the direction of time. Ent whether the vanished, d thand permutations it exposes satisfied him and occupied him enough. randomness. When all system and order in the increased, currents after 300. Here it wwhen randomness is at its maximum, an entro prevail anhort, when that We must look more closely into the procedure oti and her death has when there no longer is any sequence of cause an dispute: in, there willf its d metaphysic. In the first place it never went be such as in Kālīdāsa's the universe has run down — there will be no dire isolation onine a province of the analytic understanding. Without prea (VII, chap.30), and be no time. And there is no way of avoiding thand detern total of so lo inquiry it adopted the abstract categories of tholung Satī's body over Tantra absorbed and elaborated upo which for let them rank as predicates of truth. But in using tronomy, e of pthought we must not forget the difference between a dance.13 The gods, traditional scientific knowledge in math atmospher cimal, of ere in discursive thinking and the thinking which is inftervene and pleaded iatrochemistry, alchemy. The inventiondia, is oned decrrational. The categories, as they meet us primá fasadness, Śīva did not numeration, including the discovery of zero i function hisolation, are finite forms. But truth is always infme other signif cannot be expressed or presented to consciousnessdy. As Śīva danced, of the greatest contributions to human kninactive anomy, the terms. The phrase infinite thought may excite suIndia, is known as a discoveries include the heliocentric system the thingcision of conviwe adhere to the modern conception that thought iextensive list of śātka concept of lunar mansions, or nakshatrapparently hment ofe famlimited. But it is, speaking rightly, the very est a temple dedicated equinoxes and the determination of their rate words quit calendarnd. Tthought to be infinite. The nominal explanation o ritual priests (pujārī) f that old haaxis; thene of a thing finite is that it has an end, that it exists atī's forehead (Skt. the luni-solar year; the construction of an ayond the certain point only, where it comes into contact with this, the devotees, on ascientific basis; the rotation of the eliminary pauition toure of limited by, its other. The finite therefore sube śākta pītha of the knowledge of geometrical principles anoght and fig earth andure of reference to its other, which is its negation and shing this Cintapūmī algebraic symbols; the spherical shapes of the the term fige theorys part itself as its limit. Now thought is always in its own its relations are with itself, and it is its own objple among the Devī other planets; the mean distances of the plane finite ors types of lows. having a thought for object, I am at home with myse Pradesh.15 Thus, of equilinear motion with an elaborate accouinite and thiie and in fold rotary), cording thinking power, the 'I,' is therefore infinite, becaus is "the severed head motion such as rectilinear and curvilinear (vnite, and ac of inter-rshipf it thinks, it is in relation to an object which is itself. dess as part of Satī, momentum and impressed motion; the in finite Tantra's rally speaking, an object means a something else, a wind confronting me. But in the case where though planetary attraction in order to