Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (see description)

After watching and listening the video below, ( see Link) God revealed the information I shared in my video. I did a 51 min 31 sec video but I could not upload it and my tablet has decided it would no longer work after rebooting it and doing all I can, only half of the touchscreen was working for a while. Im using my sons laptop. My focus now will be on praying and fasting and preparing myself physically and spiritually as we transition from the age of grace to the days of vengeance or great tribulation. Most people will not awake until they see the effects of great tribulation.This is the videoThis is the Doctor, his name is Doctor Geert Vanden Bossche (DVM, PhD),Revelation 16:2King James Version2 And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.Revelation 16:10-11King James Version10 And the fifth angel poured out his vial upon the seat of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues for pain,11 And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds.