Fido Dido (unreleased, Mega Drive)

Fido Dido is a puzzle plaformer developed by Teeny Weeny Games. It was planned to be released by Kaneko, but cancelled due to the closure of Kaneko's US branch.

Fido Dido is a comic character which became famous when Pesico licensed the character to star in ads for 7up.

The game has no actual story. Fido falls into various scenarios through things placed on the desk of his cartoonist. He has to fulfill different tasks in each level.