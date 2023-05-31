Fido Dido (unreleased, Mega Drive)

Fido Dido is a puzzle plaformer developed by Teeny Weeny Games. It was planned to be released by Kaneko, but cancelled due to the closure of Kaneko's US branch.
Fido Dido is a comic character which became famous when Pesico licensed the character to star in ads for 7up.
The game has no actual story. Fido falls into various scenarios through things placed on the desk of his cartoonist. He has to fulfill different tasks in each level.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.