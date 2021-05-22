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WARNING: ECONOMIC COLLAPSE TRIGGERING WAVES OF ANGER IN SOCIETY - GET READY FOR RIOTS AND UNREST
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30 views • May 22, 2021
I couldn't believe how bad things were until Kelley and I saw them with out own eyes. We had not been into clothes stores or general marketplaces for months and what has happened inside of these stores is shocking!
Government officials are already warning that anger is increasing. They are saying that it is going to be a summer of anger and despair and we are already seeing this happen with our own eyes.
Government officials are already warning that anger is increasing. They are saying that it is going to be a summer of anger and despair and we are already seeing this happen with our own eyes.
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