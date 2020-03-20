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Covid 19 Update*Prayer Requests & Healing Circle*California Ordered To Shelter In Place*
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46 views • March 20, 2020
Distance Healing-Spiritual & Wellness Coaching-Tarot Readings-Vedic Astology & Biofield Tuning All Available! Email To Schedule Appointment [email protected]
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
Wages World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz_SccLDW2k
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/483528-coronavirus-world-capitalism-barbarism/
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https://offgridsurvival.com/fema-activated-throughout-u-s-trump-addresses-nation-from-fema-hq/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/19/new-hampshire-coronavirus-gatherings-ban-prompts-l/
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/everything-out-our-control-san-francisco-eases-lockdown-n1163376
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/19/forced-quarantines-spark-confusion-and-worries-about-precedent/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/483560-coronavirus-police-state-crisis-opportunity/
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240730321399812098
https://twitter.com/ZavalaA/status/1240814772146200576
https://www.kget.com/health/coronavirus/gov-gavin-newsom-to-make-major-announcement-about-states-covid-19-response/
https://abc7.com/politics/newsom-5625-of-californians-are-expected-to-be-infected-with-covid-19/6028718/
https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell/status/1240816167440265221
https://twitter.com/CoronaTurkeyEN/status/1240819695231602690
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https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1240816861530423299
https://ew.com/tv/netflix-coronavirus-speed/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/companies/americans-are-flocking-to-the-safety-of-comfort-foods/ar-BB11qK7U
https://news.trust.org/item/20200319171102-vnw4m
https://www.thedailybeast.com/sen-kelly-loeffler-dumped-millions-in-stock-after-coronavirus-briefing
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/disgusted-nikki-haley-quits-boeings-board-protest-over-bailout-demands
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/newsom-56-californians-be-infected-covid-19-within-eight-weeks
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_1?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=prime+pantry
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/19/texas-governor-coronavirus-lockdown-orders-137691
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/legend-close-up-photo-of-trumps-notes-shows-he-crossed-out-corona-and-replaced-it-with-chinese-virus/
https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1240808625549049859
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1240802844862640128
https://twitter.com/ohboywhatashot/status/1240232357032009728
https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1240811167213330432
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/us/politics/trump-coronavirus-outbreak.html
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/stolen-tractor-trailer-with-18000-pounds-of-bathroom-paper-products-found-in-guilford-county/83-9f4de043-a72f-4cf5-8183-d09589af0efa?fbclid=IwAR2zVJEBoBLd-eef9TzJGNu0Nw8MEFJ5HnACIrB1GfnoYff6JnFRrkCS7WQ
https://tucson.com/news/local/breaking-arizona-governor-calls-out-national-guard-to-restock-grocery/article_6811e5b0-6a3f-11ea-9a5c-83b86713499a.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scg4tGpBXKc
https://mobile.twitter.com/DeitriechK/status/1240650992728911873
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
Wages World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz_SccLDW2k
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/483528-coronavirus-world-capitalism-barbarism/
https://www.rt.com/newsline/483527-india-modi-self-curfew/
https://offgridsurvival.com/fema-activated-throughout-u-s-trump-addresses-nation-from-fema-hq/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/19/new-hampshire-coronavirus-gatherings-ban-prompts-l/
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/everything-out-our-control-san-francisco-eases-lockdown-n1163376
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/19/forced-quarantines-spark-confusion-and-worries-about-precedent/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/483560-coronavirus-police-state-crisis-opportunity/
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240730321399812098
https://twitter.com/ZavalaA/status/1240814772146200576
https://www.kget.com/health/coronavirus/gov-gavin-newsom-to-make-major-announcement-about-states-covid-19-response/
https://abc7.com/politics/newsom-5625-of-californians-are-expected-to-be-infected-with-covid-19/6028718/
https://twitter.com/HelenBranswell/status/1240816167440265221
https://twitter.com/CoronaTurkeyEN/status/1240819695231602690
https://twitter.com/CoronaTurkeyEN/status/1240819695231602690
https://twitter.com/DavidBegnaud/status/1240751199751733248
https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas/status/1240816942807535616
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/1240817667449204737
https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1240816861530423299
https://ew.com/tv/netflix-coronavirus-speed/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/companies/americans-are-flocking-to-the-safety-of-comfort-foods/ar-BB11qK7U
https://news.trust.org/item/20200319171102-vnw4m
https://www.thedailybeast.com/sen-kelly-loeffler-dumped-millions-in-stock-after-coronavirus-briefing
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/disgusted-nikki-haley-quits-boeings-board-protest-over-bailout-demands
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/newsom-56-californians-be-infected-covid-19-within-eight-weeks
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_1?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=prime+pantry
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/19/texas-governor-coronavirus-lockdown-orders-137691
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/legend-close-up-photo-of-trumps-notes-shows-he-crossed-out-corona-and-replaced-it-with-chinese-virus/
https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1240808625549049859
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1240802844862640128
https://twitter.com/ohboywhatashot/status/1240232357032009728
https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1240811167213330432
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/us/politics/trump-coronavirus-outbreak.html
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/stolen-tractor-trailer-with-18000-pounds-of-bathroom-paper-products-found-in-guilford-county/83-9f4de043-a72f-4cf5-8183-d09589af0efa?fbclid=IwAR2zVJEBoBLd-eef9TzJGNu0Nw8MEFJ5HnACIrB1GfnoYff6JnFRrkCS7WQ
https://tucson.com/news/local/breaking-arizona-governor-calls-out-national-guard-to-restock-grocery/article_6811e5b0-6a3f-11ea-9a5c-83b86713499a.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scg4tGpBXKc
https://mobile.twitter.com/DeitriechK/status/1240650992728911873
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