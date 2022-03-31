EP 2881 6PM DC MEGA-QUAKE: GAETZ CAWTHORN SHAKE UP THE DIRTY UNDERBELLY OF DC

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Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) took part in a historic event on Tuesday when he successfully entered content, files and copies from the notorious Hunter Biden laptop. While the contents of the infamous computer have been available to the public for nearly a year and a half, the establishment has been given the green light to move forward with discussing the laptop after it was “confirmed” to be legitimate by The New York Times last week. Upon entering the laptop documents into the official record, Gaetz called for Hunter Biden to be subpoenaed.
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