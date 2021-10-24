Vaccine Mandates Are Detrimental to Both Military and National Security

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10/20/2021 Congressman Andy Biggs indicates that the vaccine mandates have caused many experienced capable individuals to leave the military. Whatsmore, the possible separation of as many as 5000 Border Patrol agents may also lead to a national security crisis along the border.