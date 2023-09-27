Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Message 2023-09-d, סֻכּוֹת Succoth 5784, Feast of the Tabernacles
channel image
What Do You Got To Lose?
142 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
29 views
Published 14 hours ago

Message for the third Biblical appointed feast during fall; Feast of the Tabernacles, Gregorian Year 2023 Jewish year 5784.


I apologize for the video quality (colors) - due to a thunderstorm with dark clouds I did not had enough light when I recorded this message.


The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/message-2023-09d-succoth-5784/


If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski


Donations:

https://bindernowski.com/donation/

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ

Keywords
israeljewishyeshuayhwhfestivalholytorahtentleviticusfeastholidaycommandmentsukkotpilgrimsbindernowskimoadimsuccoth5784sukotsucot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket