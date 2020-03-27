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The Truth About Communism; Slavery, Torture, Organ Harvesting And Genocide!
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224 views • March 27, 2020
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain talks about the horrifying persecution of Falun Gong in China with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber, a multi-decade Falun Gong practitioner.
Censorship, slavery, mass arrests, imprisonment, torture, genocide - and organ harvesting?
Get to the bottom of one of the greatest human rights abuses in the modern world!
A South African native of Jewish background, Mitchell Gerber is a natural human rights advocate. He was an Amnesty International leader during college at GSU, and he also organized a Falun Dafa club there.
Tell me again, Bernie supporters and Communist lovers worldwide, why it's a good idea to implement Communism in the USA or anywhere?
Censorship, slavery, mass arrests, imprisonment, torture, genocide - and organ harvesting?
Get to the bottom of one of the greatest human rights abuses in the modern world!
A South African native of Jewish background, Mitchell Gerber is a natural human rights advocate. He was an Amnesty International leader during college at GSU, and he also organized a Falun Dafa club there.
Tell me again, Bernie supporters and Communist lovers worldwide, why it's a good idea to implement Communism in the USA or anywhere?
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