Short clip, leaving Devil's garden trail at Arches National Park in Utah

#DevilsGarden #Hike #Utah #Arches #NationalPark



Devils Garden

Landscape Arch in the early morning hours.

Landscape Arch shines brightest in the early morning hours.

NPS/Neal Herbert



The Adventure of a Lifetime

Adventure waits for sightseers, hikers, and thrill-seekers in Devils Garden – one of the premier locations in the park. Here you’ll find arches, spires, and a large concentration of narrow rock walls called “fins.” Fins form when rainwater erodes parallel fractures caused by the uplift of salt deposits below the surface. Fins eventually erode and give way to the formation of arches like Landscape Arch, the crown jewel of Devils Garden.



Landscape Arch is the longest arch in North America with a light opening of 306 feet (93.3 meters). This awe-inspiring expanse is only 6 feet (1.8 meters) in diameter at its narrowest. Large segments of the arch came crashing down in the 1990s – proof that the park’s landscape can change dramatically in a instant. Although other arches have fallen, Landscape Arch still hangs on by a very thin thread.



Devils Garden offers breathtaking views, camping, backpacking, stargazing, and hiking of all skill levels. There is truly something for everyone in this popular area of the park.



Devils Garden is located at the very end of the park road, 18 miles north of Arches Visitor Center. The drive time from the visitor center is approximately 45 minutes. Parking lots can be very busy during peak season and during holiday weekends. Devils Garden Campground is available by reservation from March through October and first-come, first-served in the winter months. A day-use picnic area is located just south, within walking distance of the campground entrance.



Landscape Arch – This easy segment of the Devils Garden trail (1.9 mi/3.1 km roundtrip) is relatively flat with hard packed surfaces to walk on. There is no significant elevation gain, only moderate hills, up and down. The trail meanders through tall fins to a spectacular view of Landscape Arch.



Optional: Two easy spur trails to Pine Tree Arch and Tunnel Arch are located between the trailhead and Landscape Arch.

The hike becomes difficult beyond Landscape Arch toward Double O Arch. Turn around at this point to avoid the challenging remainder of the hike.