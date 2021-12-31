BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DR. SCOTT JENSEN, MD SOUNDS ALARM ON NEW MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE REGIME
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
260 views • December 31, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen Sounds Alarm on New Medical Surveillance Regime
DECEMBER 25, 2021
“Speaking truth in the face of controlling power brokers always matters…”
On Christmas Eve, Dr Scott Jensen, a general practitioner and candidate for Governor of Minnesota, released a video explaining how he has been targeted by his state’s medical board with an investigation for the FIFTH time. The move by the state appears to be political in nature, and is designed to harass and deter Jensen from continuing to help his patients. His crimes, according to the state: “spreading misinformation”, not being vaccinated, recommending children not wear masks in school, “promoting natural immunity,” and prescribing Ivermectin, What’s worse, his faceless, nameless accusers are asking him to handover the private medical records of his patients who have been given Ivermectin. Dr Jensen warns that this is a dangerous precedent, and could be the shape of things to come.
“If it can happen to me, it can happen to you. It’s happening to you right now,” said Dr Jensen. Watch.
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationvaerscovidgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

Belle Carter
Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Coco Somers
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn&#8217;t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn’t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Willow Tohi
The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy