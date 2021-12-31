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DR. SCOTT JENSEN, MD SOUNDS ALARM ON NEW MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE REGIME
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260 views • December 31, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen Sounds Alarm on New Medical Surveillance Regime
DECEMBER 25, 2021
“Speaking truth in the face of controlling power brokers always matters…”
On Christmas Eve, Dr Scott Jensen, a general practitioner and candidate for Governor of Minnesota, released a video explaining how he has been targeted by his state’s medical board with an investigation for the FIFTH time. The move by the state appears to be political in nature, and is designed to harass and deter Jensen from continuing to help his patients. His crimes, according to the state: “spreading misinformation”, not being vaccinated, recommending children not wear masks in school, “promoting natural immunity,” and prescribing Ivermectin, What’s worse, his faceless, nameless accusers are asking him to handover the private medical records of his patients who have been given Ivermectin. Dr Jensen warns that this is a dangerous precedent, and could be the shape of things to come.
“If it can happen to me, it can happen to you. It’s happening to you right now,” said Dr Jensen. Watch.
DECEMBER 25, 2021
“Speaking truth in the face of controlling power brokers always matters…”
On Christmas Eve, Dr Scott Jensen, a general practitioner and candidate for Governor of Minnesota, released a video explaining how he has been targeted by his state’s medical board with an investigation for the FIFTH time. The move by the state appears to be political in nature, and is designed to harass and deter Jensen from continuing to help his patients. His crimes, according to the state: “spreading misinformation”, not being vaccinated, recommending children not wear masks in school, “promoting natural immunity,” and prescribing Ivermectin, What’s worse, his faceless, nameless accusers are asking him to handover the private medical records of his patients who have been given Ivermectin. Dr Jensen warns that this is a dangerous precedent, and could be the shape of things to come.
“If it can happen to me, it can happen to you. It’s happening to you right now,” said Dr Jensen. Watch.
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