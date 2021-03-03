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Fluoride: Poisoning the Water "for Your Teeth"
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130 views • March 03, 2021
Fluoride is a toxic poison that the powers that be have sold as "good for your teeth," but it is associated with a whole slew of health problems.
Recorded: March 3, 2021
*** "Fluoride: Poisoning the Well" at http://cynthiahodges.com/auriga/pages/fluoride.html
Legal disclaimer: Neither the video nor the article constitute legal or medical advice.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney an the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Recorded: March 3, 2021
*** "Fluoride: Poisoning the Well" at http://cynthiahodges.com/auriga/pages/fluoride.html
Legal disclaimer: Neither the video nor the article constitute legal or medical advice.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney an the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Web: cynthiahodges.com
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