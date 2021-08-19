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CDC Admits worsening of Covid-19 Delta infection in Vaccinated population over time. (08-18-2021)
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562 views • August 19, 2021
CDC Admits worsening of Covid-19 Delta infection in Vaccinated population over time. Compares the USA To Israel which has 86% of hospitalized Fully Vaccinated patients with the Delta variant. That's because this is not a true "Vaccine" but an experimental gene therapy that actually creates billions of spike proteins that travel throughout the body and weaken your immune system and cause stronger variants to occur.
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