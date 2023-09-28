Create New Account
Satanic Pedophile Marina Abramovic Becomes Head of Ukraine’s Adrenochrome Factories
channel image
The Prisoner
8775 Subscribers
227 views
Published Yesterday

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Satanic pedophile Marina Abramović to serve as ambassador to Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s schools for children.

The so-called “performance artist” is infamous for being part of the Wikileaks document dump that revealed she sent an email to Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and his brother Tony inviting them to a “Spirit Cooking dinner,” which is an occult ritual made famous by the notorious Satanist Aleister Crowley.

So why is Zelensky appointing Abramovic to a role involving children? The answer is darker than you could possibly think.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
satanicukraineadrenochromespirit cookingmarina abramovicworld economic forumaleister crowleyelite pedophiliawefzelenskyadrenochrome factories

