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Inventor of QR Code Says He Can Prove There Was Massive Fraud in the 2020 Election
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89 views • December 14, 2020
Interview with Jovan Hutton Pulitzer about his ability to digitally examine millions of ballots to scientifically prove if ballots are authentic or fake. He says we need to access the physical and digital ballots and within seconds can determine authenticity. His technology and approach have nothing to do with accessing the actual Dominion or other vendor machines.
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