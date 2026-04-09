AAP Big Pharma Ties, Dr Marlene Siegel, Pasco Vet, Beljanski Cancer Conference, Kim Elia, Homeopathy - The RSB Show 4-8-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: AAP Big Pharma Ties, Dr Marlene Siegel, Pasco Vet, Beljanski Cancer Conference, Syngenta Superweed Poison, Lost Art of Medicine, Kim Elia, Homeopathy, Camphora Bromata, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/aap-big-pharma-conflict-dr-marlene-siegel-syngenta-superweed-weapon-lost-art-of-medicine-kim-elia-camphora-bromata-and-more/