Robert Malone Is the New Poster Child For The-Prince-Of-The-Air's Contagion/Germ Theory Misdirection. It keeps the world praying to God for healing While ignoring His Word. All Illness Is From Sin. This causes the people to be disappointed in God for not answering their Prayers. The Irony is that people think they get an answer from God When Ismael's Pharmaceutic Oil poisons take their symptoms Away. Therefore, they still trust God even though God Has nothing to do with their relief. Rather His people perish from a lack of knowledge which they never Get because they don't keep the shavvath, eat according to His Biblical Dietary Laws and Don't seek Him. For only those who seek to: Find...They Are praying to His rivals because God Does not want their praise, because they would be praising Him for The Deeds Of The-Prince-Of-The-Air.