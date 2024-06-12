Vegas Rally - Sheriff Supports Trump - Trudeau Protecting Traitors

Supporters rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas for former President Donald Trump





Supporters of former President Donald Trump rallied and battled the searing heat to see him speak at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Sunday.





The rally started around 10:30 a.m. and Trump took the stage around 12 p.m. His crowd had waited for more than six hours to see him. Michael Goddary was ready just after dawn to see the former president speak. For years, wherever Trump goes, Goddart is there.





https://www.8newsnow.com/news/politics/supporters-rally-at-sunset-park-in-las-vegas-for-former-president-donald-trump/









Trump tells sweltering rally in Nevada he won't tax tips





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday that he would seek to end taxation of income from tips, a direct appeal to service workers in the swing state of Nevada, which polls suggest is leaning his way ahead of the Nov. 5 election.





https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-hold-rally-swing-state-nevada-during-heatwave-2024-06-09/









Blue state sheriff says he’s ‘changing teams,’ urges support for Trump





A well-known conservative California sheriff joked that he was "changing teams" ahead of the 2024 election and urged people to support a "convicted felon."





"I think it's time we put a felon in the White House," Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a video posted to social media Saturday.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/blue-state-sheriff-says-he-s-changing-teams-urges-support-for-trump/ar-BB1nuDX0









Canada’s Parliament rocked by allegations of treason





The capital of one of the world’s most stable democracies is gripped by growing panic about foreign agents working in elected office. A bombshell report by Canadian lawmakers has unnerved Parliament Hill, alleging that unnamed politicians have been covertly working with foreign governments.





https://www.politico.com/news/2024/06/10/canada-parliament-treason-allegations-00162163









Justin Trudeau is shielding TRAITORS inside parliament





Last week, a secret report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians was released and alleged that several MPs wittingly colluded with hostile foreign nations. One MP is alleged to have given top secret information to a known foreign intelligence officer. To date, the Trudeau government has gone out of its way to shield and protect the names of the alleged traitors from being released to the public.





https://tnc.news/2024/06/10/rhf-trudeau-shielding-traitors1/









Have Canada's parliamentary 'traitors' committed literal treason?





Amid revelations that the House of Commons contains MPs who have “wittingly” collaborated with foreign governments, Parliamentarians have begun openly referring to these unnamed colleagues as “traitors.”





It’s a word with legal implications: Treason remains on the books as one of Canada’s most serious criminal offences. Treason carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, with “high treason” being treated the same as first-degree murder (parole eligibility after 25 years).





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/have-canadas-parliamentary-traitors-committed-literal-treason



