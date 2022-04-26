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PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART THREE - THE WAR FOR THE WORLD - A Film By MrTruthBomb.
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95 views • April 26, 2022
In this film we look at how Patriots are in control as President Putin and the Global Patriots battle the Deep State Cabal in the War for the World.
FEATURING:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
General Michael Flynn - https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
BioClandestine - https://t.me/bioclandestine
Clif High - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
The Jimmy Dore Show - https://www.youtube.com/c/thejimmydoreshow
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva
Man in America - https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
Election Wizard - electionwiz.com
Laura Aboli - https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel
QTime Network - https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
AbsoluteConviction1776 - https://t.me/Absolute1776
We The Media - https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Brian Cates - https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
Qtah - https://t.me/Qtah_17
Intel Slava Z - https://t.me/intelslava
FEATURING:
X22Report - https://x22report.com
General Michael Flynn - https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
BioClandestine - https://t.me/bioclandestine
Clif High - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
The Jimmy Dore Show - https://www.youtube.com/c/thejimmydoreshow
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva
Man in America - https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
Election Wizard - electionwiz.com
Laura Aboli - https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel
QTime Network - https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
AbsoluteConviction1776 - https://t.me/Absolute1776
We The Media - https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Brian Cates - https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
Qtah - https://t.me/Qtah_17
Intel Slava Z - https://t.me/intelslava
Keywords
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