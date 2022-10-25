Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Alberino Report - Jeffrey Epstein
35 views
channel image
LoneGunman
Published a month ago |

Timothy Alberino covers different aspects of Jeffrey Epstein life: Jeffrey Epstein's private real-estate island labeled "Pedophile Island", his private Boeing 727, which locals dubbed "The Lolita Express", his arrest, death, and the possibility of a "Dead Man's Switch" being in place.

With Epstein's belief in trans-humanism and his dream of becoming "post-human", Epstein was eager for the advancement of technologies that would enable him to genetically and cybernetically enhance his mind and body, donating considerable sums of money to the cause.


The Jeffrey Epstein foundation gave $100,000 to pay the salary of Ben Goertzel, vice chairman of the transhumanist organization Humanity Plus and financed the OPEN COG project which developed software, quote, "Designed to give rise to human equivalent artificial general intelligence".


Humanity Plus

https://www.humanityplus.org/membership


OPEN COG

https://opencog.org/vision/

Keywords
human traffickingdeep stateconspiracytranshumanismhidden elite secrets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket