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Willie D Won't Take Covid-19 Vaccine, Predicts How Vaccine will be Marketed (Part 6)
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70 views • April 20, 2021
Original Video posted on May 4 2020 is Here https://youtu.be/CF3M2_vlovs
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Part 7: https://youtu.be/W3TLNG-BW3s
Part 5: https://youtu.be/ndo3xcjms1s
Part 1: https://youtu.be/IvMDm7-pqx0
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In this clip, Willie D shares his thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine and people creating conspiracy theories around Bill Gates. When speaking specifically about vaccines, Willie D said that he doesn't take vaccines because he doesn't trust them, especially after getting sick for two weeks after getting the flu shot. He added that "the money is in the medicine, not the cure." Willie D went on to say that he believes there is going to be a "huge push" for people to get the coronavirus vaccine with clever marketing and monetary benefits. He also spoke about microchips being implanted in people, which you can hear more about above.
Follow Willie D on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZbPLZcwiPab9TBj7-4DZBQ
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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Part 7: https://youtu.be/W3TLNG-BW3s
Part 5: https://youtu.be/ndo3xcjms1s
Part 1: https://youtu.be/IvMDm7-pqx0
-----
In this clip, Willie D shares his thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine and people creating conspiracy theories around Bill Gates. When speaking specifically about vaccines, Willie D said that he doesn't take vaccines because he doesn't trust them, especially after getting sick for two weeks after getting the flu shot. He added that "the money is in the medicine, not the cure." Willie D went on to say that he believes there is going to be a "huge push" for people to get the coronavirus vaccine with clever marketing and monetary benefits. He also spoke about microchips being implanted in people, which you can hear more about above.
Follow Willie D on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZbPLZcwiPab9TBj7-4DZBQ
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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