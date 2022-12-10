Dr. Robert Malone Explains How it's Possible that MRNA can Quickly Turn into DNA in Cancer Cells

https://gnews.org/articles/575553
摘要：11/29/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: mRNA sequences can be incorporated into DNA through reverse transcription, which may be associated with the development of cancer. Anyone who denies this well understood and accepted phenomenon is not on solid scientific ground. The big pharmas have not ruled out this possibility before injecting billions of people with their vaccines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.