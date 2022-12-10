Create New Account
Dr. Robert Malone Explains How it's Possible that MRNA can Quickly Turn into DNA in Cancer Cells
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/575553

摘要：11/29/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: mRNA sequences can be incorporated into DNA through reverse transcription, which may be associated with the development of cancer. Anyone who denies this well understood and accepted phenomenon is not on solid scientific ground. The big pharmas have not ruled out this possibility before injecting billions of people with their vaccines.

