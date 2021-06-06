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HOLOGRAPHIC BLOOD 🧲 MAGNETO-FERRIC
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143 views • June 06, 2021
SOURCE: Belinda
From Theoria Apophasis: "OMG 😱 MIND BLOWN! 😨 HOLOGRAPHIC BLOOD 🧲 Magneto-Ferric"
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=SIfDybLr8lg
😱 World’s FIRST: Holographic Magnetic 🧲USING BLOOD! 😱
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=BFoxkd_CTcg
Watch this one also!
🌺 NATURE’S SECRET in SIMPLE 🌿
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=RMToXnxDgg0
MUST WATCH:
🌺 Metaphysics of a First Principle & downfall in NATURE 🤔 (principle & attribute)
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=o-5O_yPLKNE
Ken Wheeler – The Missing Secrets of Magnetism – Theoria Apophasis
🍀 https://becomingborealis.com/ken-wheeler-the-missing-secrets-of-magnetism/`
WATCH! 👹 ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΗ the false Beliefs of Modernity & ACADEMIA!
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=iC48qUHn9Gw
Channel link:
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/channel/UCVcxJ9k14bi__-uA1cGkEcA
More fun things to watch:
From Brainiac75: Monster magnet meets magnetic fluid... (wanna see some spikes?)
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=L8cCvAITGWM
Don't try this at home, he said :D
Make ferrofluid from scratch:
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=6L8yUY-doNc
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Vaccine bottle magnetic?
🍀 https://t.me/gartenbaucenter17/29607
From Theoria Apophasis: "OMG 😱 MIND BLOWN! 😨 HOLOGRAPHIC BLOOD 🧲 Magneto-Ferric"
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=SIfDybLr8lg
😱 World’s FIRST: Holographic Magnetic 🧲USING BLOOD! 😱
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=BFoxkd_CTcg
Watch this one also!
🌺 NATURE’S SECRET in SIMPLE 🌿
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=RMToXnxDgg0
MUST WATCH:
🌺 Metaphysics of a First Principle & downfall in NATURE 🤔 (principle & attribute)
https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=o-5O_yPLKNE
Ken Wheeler – The Missing Secrets of Magnetism – Theoria Apophasis
🍀 https://becomingborealis.com/ken-wheeler-the-missing-secrets-of-magnetism/`
WATCH! 👹 ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΗ the false Beliefs of Modernity & ACADEMIA!
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=iC48qUHn9Gw
Channel link:
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/channel/UCVcxJ9k14bi__-uA1cGkEcA
More fun things to watch:
From Brainiac75: Monster magnet meets magnetic fluid... (wanna see some spikes?)
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=L8cCvAITGWM
Don't try this at home, he said :D
Make ferrofluid from scratch:
🍀 https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=6L8yUY-doNc
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Vaccine bottle magnetic?
🍀 https://t.me/gartenbaucenter17/29607
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