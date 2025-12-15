Globalists plan to crush world economy & blame Trump, says Alex Jones, Infowars clip

Globalists plan to crush world economy & blame Trump — Alex Jones - (Dec 14th?)

Elites are preparing to hit the US bond markets via manipulating Japan’s central bank and, as the US economy enters a correction phase, create a domino effect leading to a second Great Depression, Alex Jones has warned.

💬 "This [Second] Great Depression will look like a dystopic hellscape compared to the Great Depression being a picnic in the park," he said.

Adding, didn't want to post video:

🤡 Trump shields his Syrian ‘strong man’ after attack on US troops

💬 “This had nothing to do with him,” Trump said, rushing to defend Ahmed al-Sharaa — the former jihadist leader better known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani — after an ambush on US forces in Syria.

According to Trump, the attack “had to do with ISIS,” not Damascus.

He even assured reporters that al-Sharaa “feels very badly about it” and is “working on it.”