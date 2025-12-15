Globalists plan to crush world economy & blame Trump, says Alex Jones, Infowars clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists plan to crush world economy & blame Trump — Alex Jones - (Dec 14th?)
Elites are preparing to hit the US bond markets via manipulating Japan’s central bank and, as the US economy enters a correction phase, create a domino effect leading to a second Great Depression, Alex Jones has warned.
💬 "This [Second] Great Depression will look like a dystopic hellscape compared to the Great Depression being a picnic in the park," he said.
Adding, didn't want to post video:
🤡 Trump shields his Syrian ‘strong man’ after attack on US troops
💬 “This had nothing to do with him,” Trump said, rushing to defend Ahmed al-Sharaa — the former jihadist leader better known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani — after an ambush on US forces in Syria.
According to Trump, the attack “had to do with ISIS,” not Damascus.
He even assured reporters that al-Sharaa “feels very badly about it” and is “working on it.”