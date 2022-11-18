Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Cognitive impaired" label when non-compliant
143 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 10 days ago |

Big Datacentric Mining technology includes Levenshtein distance algorithm and fuzzy matching data to rate your messages with a cognitive impairment score. Turn off your geolocation data because they will try to find services for you in your area if you have this "non-compliance" score they translate into cognitive impairment. For the greater good, they will "treat" you accordingly. 

A jawdropper just as when they blocked the bankaccounts of the freedom convoy warriors. The book "This perfect day" from Ira Levin seems to be a manual rather than science fiction. Science fact I'd say. 

Keep informing, warning and helping people, online as well as offline, there is a shift happening so we can't stop. We are too many. Don't comply but stay alert. Be smart about it. 

It is Gods' plan but He expects us to stand up for what is right. And together we stand strong🌻🙏

Keywords
social mediacognitive impairmentdata miningnarrativemessagescompliancedata collectiongreater good

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket