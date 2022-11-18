"Cognitive impaired" label when non-compliant

Big Datacentric Mining technology includes Levenshtein distance algorithm and fuzzy matching data to rate your messages with a cognitive impairment score. Turn off your geolocation data because they will try to find services for you in your area if you have this "non-compliance" score they translate into cognitive impairment. For the greater good, they will "treat" you accordingly.

A jawdropper just as when they blocked the bankaccounts of the freedom convoy warriors. The book "This perfect day" from Ira Levin seems to be a manual rather than science fiction. Science fact I'd say.

Keep informing, warning and helping people, online as well as offline, there is a shift happening so we can't stop. We are too many. Don't comply but stay alert. Be smart about it.

It is Gods' plan but He expects us to stand up for what is right. And together we stand strong🌻🙏