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Relive the 2022 Apostles and Prophets conference once again. Let's go deeper into the supernatural as Prophet Ezekiah Francis unlocks the supernatural with powerful revelations from the Bible. Day 2 | Apostles and Prophets Conference, 2022 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Watch in Tamil ( தமிழ் ) https://youtu.be/6LcutGSachs Watch in Hindi ( हिंदी ) https://youtu.be/I2D0NP1bAlg Watch in Telugu ( తెలుగు ) https://youtu.be/-RCQKC7zkYQ Watch in Malayalam ( മലയാളം ) https://youtu.be/24wLV34Wu5E Watch in Kannada ( ಕನ್ನಡ ) https://youtu.be/az9AuhQq5L8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us +91-44-26501290 (or) Send your prayer requests to the link http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TamilMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/HindiMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries: https://ezekiahfrancis.org/ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store: http://bit.ly/BPM-App – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ways to Give UPI : berachah@icici http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #EzekiahFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #ChristianMessage #ApostlesProphetsConference #Supernatural