06.25.24 Morning Musings: Biden Trump Assange

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good morning folks, just the usual ramble thru the scrambled neurons in my cranium.
Thanks as always for coming by.
Big 3 brothers and sisters
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1