Panicked UKR BMP Tank Driver Crash into each other, before the BURN. - Extended Version - 091622

Ukrainian BMP-1’s in the Kherson region. Something panicked the driver of the first BMP, making him suddenly reverse and crash into the BMP behind him. During their hasty retreat, several Ukrainian soldiers are run over by the IFV’s trying to get into cover. The lead BMP forces the other into a field before running into a ditch and flipping onto its side.

The following BMP leaves the infantry behind and shoots a shell in their general direction, before stopping in an adjacent field.