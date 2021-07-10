© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Samuel Adams Lawn Chair Lager 4.0/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 10, 2021
From the Sam Adams Summer Box we're gonna take a look at the Lawn Chair Lager. I do love the summer lagers in the heat. Light crisp and clean is the way of lager and we'll if this one is worth it's salt.
On the nose she is light and lagery, not picking up the melons and strawberry. On the initial hit she comes in light w nice front forward flavor profile. Super fast thru the middle and she cleans up and dries out on the finish. A well balanced and tasty brew for sure. While not a great example of the style still a solid summer brew choice.
4.5 ABV 14 for the IBUs and a 6 for the SRM.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
Don't forget to hit one of the up/down buttons please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
On the nose she is light and lagery, not picking up the melons and strawberry. On the initial hit she comes in light w nice front forward flavor profile. Super fast thru the middle and she cleans up and dries out on the finish. A well balanced and tasty brew for sure. While not a great example of the style still a solid summer brew choice.
4.5 ABV 14 for the IBUs and a 6 for the SRM.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
Don't forget to hit one of the up/down buttons please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.