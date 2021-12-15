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Peter R. Breggin, MD Radio Interview (2007)
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123 views • December 15, 2021
Originally posted on YouTube on May 25, 2010 in three parts. Part 1 had 1,937 views and 18 Likes. Part 2 had 1,041 views and 17 likes. Part 3 had 847 views and 12 likes.
Dr. Breggin interviewed by Dr Ed Bulkley on the Return To The Word radio show in 2007 about The Role of Psychiatric Drugs & Violence.
Dr. Breggin interviewed by Dr Ed Bulkley on the Return To The Word radio show in 2007 about The Role of Psychiatric Drugs & Violence.
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