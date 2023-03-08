Gas Station Grabs: Mother Earth Cali Creamin Creamsickle Ale. 2.75/5*

To Be Fair I loved Creamsickles as a kids. So tasty. This one didn't work for me. I don't know if it was a bad can or just poorly crafted but this is a no go in my book.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 18 for the IBUs and the SRM is 14 by my Lovibond eye.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks!

Skal

E.

Remember to like, share and subscribe.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/