(The music starts with a simple, bright glockenspiel melody. A beat kicks in—just a steady, muffled kick drum and a finger snap. The vocals enter in a high, airy, slightly breathy falsetto.) Style: Bedroom Pop / Falsetto Child [Verse 1] Floating through the kitchen on a Tuesday night The refrigerator hum is my satellite I’m wearing my pajamas with the galaxy print Found a nickel in the sofa, I’m a billionaire cent The ceiling fan is spinning like a hurricane wind I’m waiting for the moment when the magic begins. [Chorus] (Voice gets even higher, very light and wispy) Oh, I’m soaring... Over the mountains of the laundry pile Oh, I’m glowing... I haven't seen a bedtime in a little while Just a juice box astronaut, drifting through the hall High above the carpet, I am ten feet tall. [Verse 2] The cat is a lion and the rug is a lake I’m careful with the steps and the turns that I take My telescope is made of an old paper roll I’m looking for the secrets in a cereal bowl Everything is quiet, everyone’s asleep I’ve got a dozen promises I’m gonna keep. [Bridge] (The beat drops out. Just a soft synth pad. The falsetto becomes almost a whisper.) Don’t turn on the lights Don’t wake up the sun I’m not ready for the morning I’m not nearly done With the dreaming... With the feeling... [Chorus] (Beat returns with a little more shimmer) Oh, I’m soaring... Over the mountains of the laundry pile Oh, I’m glowing... I haven't seen a bedtime in a little while Just a juice box astronaut, drifting through the hall High above the carpet, I am ten feet tall. [Outro] (Voice trails off into soft "oohs") Ten feet tall... (Ooh, ooh...) Don't wake me up yet... (Ooh...) I'm just drifting...