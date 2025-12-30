BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🍇 Juice Box Astronaut 🚀
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 2 days ago
The bedroom pop track opens with a clear glockenspiel melody over a muted kick and crisp finger snap, Airy falsetto vocals float atop minimal textures, accented by soft synth pads, The chorus ascends, layering feather-light harmonies, introducing bass and dreamy reverb, A gentle lo-fi guitar and playful percussive touches join the second verse, adding warmth and whimsy, while the arrangement stays uncluttered, preserving an intimate, magical vibe throughout

(The music starts with a simple, bright glockenspiel melody. A beat kicks in—just a steady, muffled kick drum and a finger snap. The vocals enter in a high, airy, slightly breathy falsetto.) Style: Bedroom Pop / Falsetto Child [Verse 1] Floating through the kitchen on a Tuesday night The refrigerator hum is my satellite I’m wearing my pajamas with the galaxy print Found a nickel in the sofa, I’m a billionaire cent The ceiling fan is spinning like a hurricane wind I’m waiting for the moment when the magic begins. [Chorus] (Voice gets even higher, very light and wispy) Oh, I’m soaring... Over the mountains of the laundry pile Oh, I’m glowing... I haven't seen a bedtime in a little while Just a juice box astronaut, drifting through the hall High above the carpet, I am ten feet tall. [Verse 2] The cat is a lion and the rug is a lake I’m careful with the steps and the turns that I take My telescope is made of an old paper roll I’m looking for the secrets in a cereal bowl Everything is quiet, everyone’s asleep I’ve got a dozen promises I’m gonna keep. [Bridge] (The beat drops out. Just a soft synth pad. The falsetto becomes almost a whisper.) Don’t turn on the lights Don’t wake up the sun I’m not ready for the morning I’m not nearly done With the dreaming... With the feeling... [Chorus] (Beat returns with a little more shimmer) Oh, I’m soaring... Over the mountains of the laundry pile Oh, I’m glowing... I haven't seen a bedtime in a little while Just a juice box astronaut, drifting through the hall High above the carpet, I am ten feet tall. [Outro] (Voice trails off into soft "oohs") Ten feet tall... (Ooh, ooh...) Don't wake me up yet... (Ooh...) I'm just drifting...

Keywords
the bedroom pop track opens with a clear glockenspiel melody over a muted kick and crisp finger snapairy falsetto vocals float atop minimal texturesaccented by soft synth padsthe chorus ascendslayering feather-light harmoniesintroducing bass and dreamy reverba gentle lo-fi guitar and playful percussive touches join the second verseadding warmth and whimsywhile the arrangement stays unclutteredpreserving an intimatemagical vibe throughout
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

Belle Carter
New Zealand&#8217;s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

New Zealand’s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

Belle Carter
New study reveals &#8220;beer belly&#8221; fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

New study reveals “beer belly” fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Belle Carter
High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Financial &#038; technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy