9-13-2022 The direction is clear, we are nearing the end game!
The British American Patriot
Published 2 months ago |

Episode 93


The threats we face from the economy and supply chain are very real, I can attest to it professionally. I have been pulled away from recording, and so much continues to happen. The Queen has passed, and the anniversary of 9-11 leaves us wondering when will we see justice for all the corruption that is happening around us, that we are paying for by the way...


My telegram channels are here, come and join me:

https://t.me/thebritishamericanpatriotchat

https://t.me/thebritishamericanpatriot


Watch the Cliff High podcast episode I mentioned here, regarding DC and their "Democracy":

https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/09/new-clif-high-captured-congress-trumped-by-military-fema-is-a-captured-continuity-of-government-operates-under-dc-empire-city-2533644.html


Watch my conversation with Praying Medic here:

https://rumble.com/v1hq7zj-8-28-2022-discussion-with-dave-hayes-the-praying-medic.html


Give Mark Edwards a Rumble for his video I featured here:

https://rumble.com/v1j9frj-wwg1wgaqgodspeed-you-black-emperor.html

