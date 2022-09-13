9-13-2022 The direction is clear, we are nearing the end game!

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Episode 93
The threats we face from the economy and supply chain are very real, I can attest to it professionally. I have been pulled away from recording, and so much continues to happen. The Queen has passed, and the anniversary of 9-11 leaves us wondering when will we see justice for all the corruption that is happening around us, that we are paying for by the way...
My telegram channels are here, come and join me:
https://t.me/thebritishamericanpatriotchat
https://t.me/thebritishamericanpatriot
Watch the Cliff High podcast episode I mentioned here, regarding DC and their "Democracy":
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/09/new-clif-high-captured-congress-trumped-by-military-fema-is-a-captured-continuity-of-government-operates-under-dc-empire-city-2533644.html
Watch my conversation with Praying Medic here:
https://rumble.com/v1hq7zj-8-28-2022-discussion-with-dave-hayes-the-praying-medic.html
Give Mark Edwards a Rumble for his video I featured here:
https://rumble.com/v1j9frj-wwg1wgaqgodspeed-you-black-emperor.html