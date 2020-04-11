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Why Is The Entire Left Threatening Trump & Suppressing A Bonafide Treatment For Coronavirus?1873-6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
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11 views • April 11, 2020
A Democrat congresswoman claimed that President Trump should be charged with “crimes against humanity” for his remarks about the drug hydroxychloroquine during a White House press briefing Sunday.
“I can’t take it anymore,” Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski tweeted, slamming Trump’s hopes that hydroxychloroquine will successfully treat coronavirus patients. “I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow.” “Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”Trump had said that hydroxychloroquine could be a good last resort if patients were faced with death. Why Is The Entire Left Suppressing A Bonafide Treatment For Coronavirus & Threatening Trump? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/p7i530qvRzE 
GUEST: Irvin Baxter is the founder and president of Endtime Ministries. He is a television and radio talk-show host, author, publisher, and international prophecy teacher Irvin felt God call him to start traveling as an evangelist at the age of 19. He began pastoring when he was 26, and continued for 34 years until he made the decision to devote all of his time to Endtime Ministries.Endtime Ministries focuses on explaining world events from a biblical perspective. The ministry’s purpose is to prove that we are now at the end of the era of human government and very near the beginning of the prophesied Kingdom of God. https://www.endtime.com/
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