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Prince Charles praises vaccine volunteers
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36 views • December 30, 2021
Prince Charles has thanked NHS staff and volunteers as he took a trip to the frontline of the Covid booster jab rollout. The Prince of Wales also chatted to those on the receiving end of the jab while being shown around the church-turned-clinic in south London, telling one woman: "I shall try and distract you!".
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