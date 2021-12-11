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URGENT WARNING !! UK GOVT STOCKPILING MIDAZOLAM FOR JAN 2022, WHAT FOR ? MUST WATCH !! GET SHARING !
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550 views • December 11, 2021
AbhiWAL:
WOW the governments are doing this because vaccines are not killing people fast enough Its very clear government is trying to meet some kind of deadline , now they are in a massive crunch to reduce the population
WOW the governments are doing this because vaccines are not killing people fast enough Its very clear government is trying to meet some kind of deadline , now they are in a massive crunch to reduce the population
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