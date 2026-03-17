InfoWars - THIS IS KEY - 'We Must ENGAGE This President, Remind Him Of His Promises, Encourage Him When He's Living Up To Them, Yet Critique Him When He's Not' - 3-16-2026

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THIS IS KEY: "We Have Got To ENGAGE This President— Reminding Him Of Promises, Encouraging Him When He's Living Up To Those Promises, But Critiquing Him When He's Not!" Founder Of The J6 Pardon Project, Suzzanne Monk, Joins Stewart Rhodes On The Alex Jones Show To Rally Patriots To Personally Lobby The President To Do The Job We Elected Him To Do! "He's Basically In A Hostage Situation With These Globalists— We Cannot Abandon Him! The Deep State Is Trying To Control Him!" @Trumpertarian