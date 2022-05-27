© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Economy Down The Drain
Follow
0
Share
Report
89 views • May 27, 2022
U.S. Economy Shrinks: Thanks Joe!
* America’s economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1 — a massive hit.
* Get ready; Q2 is setting up for a train wreck and then recession.
* If you ask the White House, you should be thanking them for a job well done.
* Americans aren’t buying it.
* Don’t expect [Bidan] to do anything about any of this.
* He’s shot and the people around him are useful idiots.
* He’s not good at much, but he sure is good at breaking records.
* Midterms need to be an extinction-level event for the Dems.
* This is a deliberate destruction of the economy.
* It’s all by design.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306870377112
* America’s economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1 — a massive hit.
* Get ready; Q2 is setting up for a train wreck and then recession.
* If you ask the White House, you should be thanking them for a job well done.
* Americans aren’t buying it.
* Don’t expect [Bidan] to do anything about any of this.
* He’s shot and the people around him are useful idiots.
* He’s not good at much, but he sure is good at breaking records.
* Midterms need to be an extinction-level event for the Dems.
* This is a deliberate destruction of the economy.
* It’s all by design.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306870377112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.