BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Economy Down The Drain
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1017 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
89 views • May 27, 2022
U.S. Economy Shrinks: Thanks Joe!
* America’s economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1 — a massive hit.
* Get ready; Q2 is setting up for a train wreck and then recession.
* If you ask the White House, you should be thanking them for a job well done.
* Americans aren’t buying it.
* Don’t expect [Bidan] to do anything about any of this.
* He’s shot and the people around him are useful idiots.
* He’s not good at much, but he sure is good at breaking records.
* Midterms need to be an extinction-level event for the Dems.
* This is a deliberate destruction of the economy.
* It’s all by design.
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306870377112
Keywords
collapsefiat currencyjesse wattersfederal reservejoe bidenjay powellcost of livingmarxismdisastercatastrophecollectivismwelfare statecentral bankmanufactured crisisprice inflationbidenflationgas pricemonica crowleyhiring freezelayoff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Backs $5,000 Dividend Checks Tied to DOGE Savings; Republicans Seek Details

Trump Backs $5,000 Dividend Checks Tied to DOGE Savings; Republicans Seek Details

Sterling Ashworth
Iran Continues Using Bitcoin to Bypass Sanctions, Central Bank Looks the Other Way, Report Says

Iran Continues Using Bitcoin to Bypass Sanctions, Central Bank Looks the Other Way, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
Treasury Announces $6B Government Debt Buyback – Thrice The Normal Level

Treasury Announces $6B Government Debt Buyback – Thrice The Normal Level

Sterling Ashworth
Treasury Secretary Bessent Urges Senate to Pass Clarity Act

Treasury Secretary Bessent Urges Senate to Pass Clarity Act

Sterling Ashworth
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Saudi oil output plunges to lowest level since 1990 as Houthi blockade, Iran war squeeze exports

Saudi oil output plunges to lowest level since 1990 as Houthi blockade, Iran war squeeze exports

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy